AirWire (WIRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,341.00

AirWire (CURRENCY:WIRE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. AirWire has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $3,341.00 worth of AirWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AirWire has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AirWire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

About AirWire

AirWire’s total supply is 195,972,982 coins and its circulating supply is 120,058,126 coins. AirWire’s official Twitter account is @AirWireOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirWire’s official website is airwire.io

