Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

AKAM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.