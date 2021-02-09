Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $822-836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.22 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 1,819,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

