Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

AKAM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 1,819,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

