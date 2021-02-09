Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DETNF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$24.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

