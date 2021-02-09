Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DETNF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$24.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

