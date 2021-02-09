Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$24.50 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

