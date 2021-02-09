Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$24.50 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

