Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,304 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Albertsons Companies worth $39,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

