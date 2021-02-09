Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $3.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.86 or 0.00242400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 108.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.