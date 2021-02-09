Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

