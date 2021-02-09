Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALX stock opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $330.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

ALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

