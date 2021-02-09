Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $170.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

