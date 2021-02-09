Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,954,000 after buying an additional 1,451,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after buying an additional 3,634,715 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $65,576,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 45,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

