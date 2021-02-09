Alias Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Alias has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00420769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010589 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.