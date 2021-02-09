Allegion (ALLE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

