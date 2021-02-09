Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 2,691 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $410.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

