Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,345.09 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,348.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,054.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.75, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.