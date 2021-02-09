Allen Investment Management LLC Has $186.03 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 3.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Sysco worth $186,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

