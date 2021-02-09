Allen Investment Management LLC Has $247.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $247,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $179.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.