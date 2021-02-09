Allen Investment Management LLC Has $45.95 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of MongoDB worth $45,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,470,568 shares in the company, valued at $511,507,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MDB opened at $410.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.31 and a 200-day moving average of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $419.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

