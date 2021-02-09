Allen Investment Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.