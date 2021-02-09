Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,900.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,879.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,785.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,387.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.