Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290,877 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $600.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.06 and its 200 day moving average is $533.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.