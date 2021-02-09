Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 14,876 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.70.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $399.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $407.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

