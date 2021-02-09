Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 27,102 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $237,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $70,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 437.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average is $199.46.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

