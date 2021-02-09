Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 9,584 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Advance Auto Parts worth $35,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

