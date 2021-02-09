Allen Operations LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,000. Airbnb accounts for about 3.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

ABNB opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

