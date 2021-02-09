Allen Operations LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,000. Airbnb accounts for about 3.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.
ABNB opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.04.
Airbnb Profile
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
