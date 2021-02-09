Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to Neutral

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,506. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

