Alliance Global Partners Raises Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $40.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 1,065,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

