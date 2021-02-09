Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,224.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3,192.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

