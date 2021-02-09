Allison Lowrie Sells 76,903 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 1 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 1 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14.00.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,645.65 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

