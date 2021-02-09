Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 2.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Ally Financial worth $45,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,259,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

