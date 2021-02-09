Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 15.6% Higher

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.54. 2,263,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,383,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of -1.27.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

