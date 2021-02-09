Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,092.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,822.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,664.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

