Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,815.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,659.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

