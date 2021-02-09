Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,815.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,659.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

