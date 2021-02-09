Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €44.10 ($51.88) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.88.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

