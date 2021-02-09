AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.15

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 299195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

A number of research firms have commented on ALA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.67%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

