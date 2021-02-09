Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.18 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. 1,660,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,933. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,283,471 shares of company stock worth $261,174,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

