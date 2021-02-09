Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.25-0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.58 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Alteryx stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.66. 1,660,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,933. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.56, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.73.

In related news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $3,369,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

