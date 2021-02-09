Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stake Lessened by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,054 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up approximately 1.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.06% of Altice USA worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altice USA by 257.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

