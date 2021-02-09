Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) Quiet Period Set To End on February 16th

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, February 16th. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE AGCB opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.21.

In other Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 news, Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

