Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 12.6%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $21.58. 2,107,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,788,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Altimmune by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

