Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Altura Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities lowered Altura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

