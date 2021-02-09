Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,224.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

