Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,709,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,616.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,224.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,192.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

