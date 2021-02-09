Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,224.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,192.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

