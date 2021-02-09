Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,224.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,192.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

