Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $13.38 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $972,653.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

