Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00203442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.20 or 0.01054201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

