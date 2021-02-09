American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
