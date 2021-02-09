American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

